RSP registers resolution motion to cancel Constituency Development Fund

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has registered a resolution motion at the Parliament Secretariat demanding cancellation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), also known as the Local Infrastructure Partnership and Development Program.

According to RSP Vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal, a meeting of the RSP parliamentary party held on Thursday had decided to register a resolution motion to cancel the CDF.

“We are against this program,” Aryal told Setopati.

The CDF had already been canceled some years ago, but the government has revived it through the new budget.

The government has allocated Rs 50 million to each House of Representatives constituency to be spent by the lawmaker elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system. It has allocated Rs 8 billion for the CDF in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.