Nepal, India hold delegation level talks

Delegation level dialogue between Nepal and India has been held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Nepali delegation led by Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Indian one by his counterpart Narendra Modi have held dialogue at the Hyderabad House.

The agenda includes bolstering the age old ties through enhanced connectivity in areas of economy, energy, infrastructure, education and people to people contacts, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi welcomed PM Dahal at the Hyderabad House earlier on Thursday. The two leader held a meeting after that.