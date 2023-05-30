Govt aware of inclusion of Nepali land in 'Akhanda Bharat' map

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the government has taken notice of the inclusion of Nepali territory in the map of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ (undivided India) in the recently inaugurated new Parliament building of India.

Addressing a meeting of the infrastructure development committee under the House of Representatives on Tuesday morning, Basnet said that it is necessary to find out what kind of map it is.

During the meeting, CPN-UML lawmaker Thakur Gaire had drawn the government’s attention to reports of inclusion of Nepal’s Lumbini and Kapilvastu in the map inside India’s new Parliament building.

In reply, Basnet said that the government will find out as it has taken notice of the issue.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal begins his India visit on Wednesday. Basnet is also part of the 88-member delegation headed by Dahal. According to the prime minister’s secretariat, five ministers will accompany Dahal on his visit.