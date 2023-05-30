Parliamentary Hearing Committee invites complaints against Karki recommended for CJ

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has invited complaints against Hari Krishna Karki who has been recommended for Chief Justice (CJ).

The meeting of Parliamentary Hearing Committee held at the Singha Durbar Tuesday morning has decided to invite complaints against Karki who has been recommended tor the top post of the judiciary by the Constitutional Council. Karki is currently serving as Acting CJ.

The complaints will have to be filed within 10 days and notice inviting complaints against Karki would be published even on Gorkhapatra daily. The complaints can be lodged through letters and emails.

RPP lawmaker Pashupati Shumsher Rana chaired the Parliamentary Hearing Committee’s meeting on Tuesday in capacity of the oldest member in the committee whose chair has yet to be elected.

The meeting also passed the working procedure for the committee.

