The Cabinet has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2080/81 on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting held at the Singh Durbar in the afternoon has approved the figures of the budget, according to a minister.

Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat will present the approved budget in the joint meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly later on Monday.

The government is constitutionally required to present the annual federal budget on Jestha 15 that falls on May 29 this year.