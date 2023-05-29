Bindabasini Kansakar of RSP sworn in as lawmaker

Bindabasini Kansakar of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has been sworn in as lawmaker.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kansakar on Monday afternoon.

RSP had removed Dhaka Kumar Shrestha, who was elected through the proportional representation electoral system, as lawmaker and party member on April 12 after an audio recording of him purportedly demanding Rs 20 million from promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai was made public.

The party had later replaced Shrestha with Kansakar, an acid attack victim, as House of Representatives member.