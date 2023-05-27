Janamat Party recommends expelling two lawmakers*

Janamat Party has recommended expelling two of its lawmakers for breach of discipline.

A Janamat Party leader informed Setopati that a meeting of the party’s central committee held on Friday recommended removing lawmakers Sonu Murmu and Binita Singh from their posts.

Murmu was elected from Morang and Singh from Siraha. Both were elected through the proportional representation electoral system.

The meeting is still underway.

*It was earlier reported that the party has expelled two of its lawmakers. We regret the error.