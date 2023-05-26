Police arrest Laxmi Maharjan over fake Bhutanese refugees scam

Police have arrested Laxmi Maharjan, 32, of Lalitpur in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees scam. Maharjan is one of the accused in the scam and had been absconding.

According to a source, Maharjan was arrested and produced at the Kathmandu District Court on Friday.

Police have now arrested a total of 17 people in connection with the scam.

In the case filed on Wednesday by the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, it was mentioned that 16 of the 30 defendants were in custody and 14 others were absconding.

Police have not revealed where Maharjan was arrested from.

Investigations have shown that Maharjan’s bank account had been used in the scam.

The Kathmandu District Court has begun recording the statements of those arrested in the case from Friday.