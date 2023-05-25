PM Dahal preparing to visit India on May 31

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is preparing to visit India on May 31.

However, the date of Dahal’s India visit has not been announced.

“The date of the visit has not been set. As the Foreign Ministry makes arrangements for the prime minister’s visit, the date is also something for it to decide,” PM Dahal’s press advisor Govinda Acharya said.

According to a source at the Foreign Ministry, PM Dahal will embark on his India visit on May 31 and the ministry has been making preparations accordingly.

“The foreign ministries of Nepal and India are preparing to make the day and agenda of the visit public together, it will be made public soon,” the source said.

PM Dahal has been saying that his India visit will focus on promoting bilateral interests, enhancing relations, and resolving border-related and other issues.