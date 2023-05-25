Government Attorney's Office to file five cases in fake Bhutanese refugees scam

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu, had decided to file five cases against 30 people including former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey and exiled Bhutanese refugee leader Tek Nath Rizal in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

The DGAO has decided to file cases of fraud, forgery, offense against the state, organized crime and integrated offense against them on the basis of the report submitted by police two days earlier.

Police had investigated the accused for offense against the state, fraud and organized crime.

DGAO spokesperson and district judge Laxman Upadhyaya informed Setopati that it has been decided to file cases on the basis of the report submitted by police two days earlier and added that they are preparing to register the case.

“It has been decided to file cases on the basis of the report. We are going to the district court in a while to register the case,” Upadhyaya told Setopati on Wednesday afternoon.

Police had produced 16 people arrested in the scam along with their investigation report. They have named 14 others as absconding defendants in the case.

Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Tanka Kumar Gurung, Sandesh Gurung, Sagar Rai, Tek Narayan Pandey, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and his son Sandeep, Indrajit Rai, Bal Krishna Khand and his personal secretary Narendra KC, Ang Tawa Sherpa, Ram Sharan KC, Govinda Chaudhary, Shamsher Miya, and Tek Nath Rizal have been arrested in connection with the scam so far.

Arrest warrants were also issued for former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s son Prateek, Indrajit Rai’s son Niraj and others, but they have been absconding.