Lamichhane demands special parliamentary committee to probe fake Bhutanese refugees scam

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has demanded probe by a special parliamentary committee in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) after seeking emergency time on Wednesday Lamichhane has pointed how leaders from many parties, and top office-bearers at many bodies including those responsible for investigation have been accused in the scam.

“These activities did not happen in any dark room or alleys. There are reports of exchange (of bribe) in broad daylight at the prime minister’s residence Baluwatar, the Singha Durbar and ministerial quarters. Look at those implicated here. Who can we trust in this state?” he pointed. “This should be investigated by forming a special parliamentary committee.”

He has also accused the government of being scared to investigate those implicated in the scam. “PM and home minister had said that they had strong heart. Where can we check their heart? We have seen how strong it is. Do not be scared. This investigation cannot yield a result that the Nepali people want. The House should form a special committee.”

Lamichhane spoke in the House a day after news reports implicating sitting IGP Basanta Kunwar under suspicion and mastermind of the scam Keshav Dulal claiming in his statement to have given Rs 10 million to the then prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s chief personal secretary Rajesh Bajracharya at Baluwatar were published in the media.