I went incommunicado as I was disturbed after son's arrest: Top Bahadur Rayamajhi claims in statement

CPN-UML leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, arrested in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam, has claimed that he went incommunicado as he was disturbed after arrest of his son.

The Kathmandu District Court had issued arrest warrant in the name of Rayamajhi and his son Sandeep on May 3. His son was arrested later on the day from Butwal but he absconded after that and was arrested from Kathmandu only on May 14.

In the statement recorded with the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu—that Setopati has acquired—he has also claimed that he himself wanted to surrender to the police.

“I went incommunicado for some time as I was disturbed on hearing the news of my son being arrested and handcuffed, and feared that I would also be handcuffed,” he has said in the statement. “I was arrested in course of search by the police. I was in course of myself coming to contact, and my step was stopped.”

He has conceded that he has always called for long-term resolution of the problem of Bhutanese refugees but claimed that he was not involved in sending non-Bhutanese to America as refugees.

“I feel the act of sending non-Bhutanese as Bhutanese refugees to America will insult the international image of Nepal,” he has conceded.

His statement shows his close contact with the masterminds of the scam—Keshav Dulal and Sanu Bhandari—despite denying involvement in the scam.

He has stated that he had gone to Gosaikunda on a chopper with them some time back.