Cabinet complete as JSP minister, state minister appointed

President Ram Chandra Paudel has appointed a minister and a minister of state from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

President Paudel appointed Birendra Prasad Mahato of JSP as minister for forests and environment on Tuesday.

Mahato was elected to the House of Representatives from the constituency of Siraha-4.

JSP's Pramila Kumari Yadav has been appointed as minister of state for education, science and technology.

She was elected lawmaker through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

Education Minister Ashok Rai is also from JSP.

The Cabinet has become complete with Tuesday's appointments.