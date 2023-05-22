JSP picks Upendra Yadav as parliamentary party leader

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has picked party chairman Upendra Yadav as its parliamentary party leader.

According to Yadav's personal secretary Mahesh Chaurasiya, a meeting of the JSP parliamentary party held on Monday unanimously picked Yadav as the parliamentary party leader.

Yadav was elected to the House of Representatives after winning the by-election held in the Bara-2 constituency on April 23. He had earlier suffered defeat in Saptari-2 in the election held on November 20, 2022.

The by-election was held in Bara-2 as the seat had fallen vacant after Yadav’s confidant Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was elected from the constituency in the November 20 election, was elected the country’s vice-president.

The post of JSP parliamentary party leader had also remained vacant after Ram Sahay Prasad became vice-president.

JSP has 12 lawmakers in the HoR.