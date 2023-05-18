Nepal Hajj Committee president arrested in fake Bhutanese refugees scam

Police have arrested President of Nepal Hajj Committee Shamsher Miya in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki at District Police Range, Kathmandu, Miya was arrested from the Singha Durbar premises on Thursday morning.

Police recently seized a government vehicle belonging to the Nepal Hajj Committee under the Home Ministry after investigations showed that the racket involved in the scam had repeatedly used the vehicle to transport people with the promise of sending them to America as well as the money collected from such people.

The racket had also changed the number plate of the vehicle multiple times. The vehicle once had the number Ba 1 Jha 1581. It now has an embossed white number plate with the number B-AB1405. It has been kept at the District Police Range, Kathmandu.

According to a police source, the racket is found have traveled to Chitwan in the vehicle. Members of the racket had called several people to Chitwan and interviewed them on the pretext of sending them abroad. They had arrived in Chitwan in the vehicle to make it appear that the interviews were conducted by the Home Ministry.

Police have arrested 14 people before Miya in connection with the scam. They include CPN-UML leader and former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Nepali Congress leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, and former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey. Among the 14, only former Nepali Congress lawmaker Angtawa Sherpa has yet to give his statement.

The Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday extended the custody of the 14 by three days.

