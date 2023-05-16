Govt to declare Mukesh Kayastha martyr

The government has decided to declare Mukesh Kayastha a martyr.

A Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday made the decision, according to government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Hira Sharma, chairman of Mukesh Kayastha Foundation, said that Kayastha died at the age of 33 while undergoing treatment at the Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa last Wednesday.

Kayastha was severely injured after suffering a gunshot wound to his left temple during the Jana Andolan II on April 9, 2006. He was never able to walk again.