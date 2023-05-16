PM Dahal seeks written suggestions from coalition partners

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has sought written suggestion from the coalition partners for the government’s policies and programs and the budget for the next fiscal year.

PM Dahal has sought so during the meeting of 10 parties at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday. “Pointing that everything has been damaged and destroyed, I advised to bring policies and programs to mend that,” Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC told reporters after the meeting. “Other leaders also gave a few suggestions. PM has sought written suggestions as all the leaders did not have get to speak today.”

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and other leaders also attended the meeting.

PM Dahal’s secretariat told Setopati that the government wanted to bring policies and programs incorporating suggestions of all the coalition partners.

President Ram Chandra Paudel is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programs to the House on May 19 while the government is constitutionally required to bring the budget on May 29.