Police notify Parliament Secretariat about Rayamajhi's arrest

Police have informed the Parliament Secretariat about the arrest of suspended CPN-UML secretary and former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi.

Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Ekram Giri confirmed receiving the notice about Rayamajhi’s arrest from the police.

A special team from the Nepal Police Headquarters arrested Rayamajhi from Budhanilkantha Municipality of Kathmandu on Sunday evening. According to a highly-placed police source, Rayamajhi was arrested from his friend Narayan Paudel’s house in Pasikot, Budhanilkantha. The two have been neighbors since their early days in Arghakhanchi and had also joined the Maoist movement together, the source said.

Rayamajhi had been absconding after the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant for him and his son Sandeep on May 3 in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees scam. Sandeep was arrested from Butwal the same day.

Rayamajhi was elected to the House of Representatives from Arghakhanchi in the elections held on November 20, 2022.

As per a provision in the new HoR Regulations passed on April 2, the speaker must inform the House once the police notify the Parliament Secretariat about a lawmaker's arrest.