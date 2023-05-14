Parties agree to allow Constitutional Council decision through majority

The big three parties have agreed to keep a provision that allows decision on the basis of majority in the bill related to amendment on the Constitutional Council Act.

The meeting of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar Sunday morning has decided to continue the previous provision of taking decision through majority if a decision cannot be taken through consensus, according to Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang.

The Constitutional Council chaired by the prime minister (PM) includes chief justice (CJ), House speaker and deputy speaker, National Assembly chair and the main opposition leader.

The government had recently registered an amendment bill with a provision allowing decision with support of the chair (PM) and at least 50 percent of the existing members.

The UML had protested against the provision feeling that consent of the chair (PM) has been made mandatory in the amendment bill to undermine it. UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli is included in the Constitutional Council as the main opposition leader while Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina were UML lawmakers before being elected to their respective positions.

The meeting of the three top leaders Sunday morning has decided to keep provision of taking decision through majority if a decision cannot be taken through consensus as demanded by UML.