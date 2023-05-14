Big 3 parties agree on sharing leadership of House committees

The three largest political parties have agreed about sharing of parliamentary committees.

The meeting of parliamentary party leaders and the deputies of the three parties at Baluwatar Sunday morning has agreed on sharing leadership of parliamentary committees, according to Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang.

“Agreement has been reached in a way that UML gets to lead the Public Accounts Committee, committee about state directive principles, policies and obligations of the state, and another committee as agreed earlier. The ruling parties will share the remaining committees,” Nembang told Setopati. “We became flexible on this. We had also made it easier for the ruling coalition in the Constitutional Council meeting earlier.”

He added that the ruling parties and the main opposition party have agreed to fundamentally agree on the issue of running the House.

The names of chairpersons of the House committees will be decided Sunday itself following the agreement in Baluwatar. The business advisory committee is currently meeting for that.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli first met at Baluwatar Sunday morning.

Nembang, UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka and CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hit Raj Pandey then joined the top leaders.