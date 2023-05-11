Oli's report blames intra-party betrayal and ruling coalition for electoral loss

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the party could not become the largest party in the general election as aspirants of ticket did not support party’s candidate and some of the leaders allied with opponents.

The political report presented by Oli in the main opposition party’s central committee meeting that started on Thursday has also attributed UML’s poor performance to the electoral alliance of the then ruling coalition.

“The ruling coalition threatened to finish UML. It resorted to extreme abuse of resources, murder and violence, and vote-rigging in the election,” the report states pointing that the party should at least have emerged the single largest party after the election.

He has claimed that the people proved the narrative of regression—his double dissolution of the House that was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court (SC) both the times—to be false to a large extent through the election despite the party’s poor performance.

The report has also accused Rabi Lamichhane led Rastriya Swatantra Party of indulging in populist politics and claimed that the pro-monarchist RPP capitalized on social grievances.

The report also acknowledges the party’s poor performance in the recent by-election held in Bara-2, Chitwan-2 and Tanahun-1 stating that the result has raised questions about the uncontested fact that UML is the alternative to the current coalition even though it did not result in loss of any seat for the party.