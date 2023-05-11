CIAA should investigate embezzlement of billions in Maoist cantonments: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the corruption case of Maoist combatants in the past should be investigated.

He slammed the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government for trying to pay Rs 200,000 to each of over 4,000 disqualified combatants from the state coffers while addressing the main opposition party’s central committee meeting that started on Thursday and connected the case to that of cantonments.

“Development works have been obstructed. The government led by Maoist Center is trying to move forward by unilaterally deciding to dole out Rs 200,000 to expelled combatants at such time,” he stated. “Getting the decision made from the government forcibly, and again giving Rs 150,000 to its cadres and keeping the remaining amount itself. Similar thing happened even in the issue of cantonments of combatants.”

He alleged that the Maoists received regular payment even in the name of combatants who were not present in the cantonments in the past. “Pocketing the money from the state coffers illegally is corruption. No matter who does that. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority should investigate embezzlement of billions. Don’t fear. Why are you scared?”

He also revealed that fugitive UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was set to surrender to the police on Wednesday.

“People close to him had called me asking what to do,” Oli said. “I had asked him to go to the police. I had also heard from the government source about him coming to the police yesterday but he didn’t come.”

He stated that Rayamajhi, who is fugitive after the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant in his name in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam, has been instructed to cooperate in the legal process as UML is an anti-corruption party. “One does not become guilty merely after allegations. But we have got him suspended through the secretary deeming that legal process should be helped when an arrest warrant has been issued.”

He added that he was happy that investigation in the scam moved forward.