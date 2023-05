Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has met with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Deuba and NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka held talks with PM Dahal for half an hour at Baluwatar on Thursday.

PM Dahal’s press advisor Manahari Timilsina told Setopati that the leaders discussed issues including the government’s policies and programs and the budget during the meeting.

Secretaries of different ministries were also present in the meeting.