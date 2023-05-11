Leaders of top 3 parties have agreed to not intervene in police investigation of fake refugees scam: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said top laders of the three largest political parties have agreed to not intervene in the police investigation of the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

PM Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli talked for almost 90 minutes at the Singha Durbar Wednesday afternoon just hours after arrest of NC leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam in the morning.

Talking about the meeting Dahal has said that the police have been instructed to investigate in a way that the guilty are not spared and innocent are not dragged in, and the police have been following due process.

Talking to reporters immediately after the meeting NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak, who also attended the meeting, had said that the leaders discussed issues including the bills about the Constitutional Council, transitional justice, and money laundering among others, and claimed that the fake refugees scam was not even discussed.

Dahal has also said they discussed about issues related to House but also conceded that they talked about the scam. “There is no reason for suspicion. We have said in a very clear language that none of the guilty be spared and the innocent not implicated. We have issued standing order (sic) to the police to ensure that they work in a proper manner. The police have done their work,” he has assured.

“There is, therefore, no reason to suspect or be confused about this. Whatever has happened, the police have worked in accordance to the rules, system, process and statute. We political leadership have done our part. We all agree that we should not disturb in the way the police have initiated investigation in this issue.”