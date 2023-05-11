Khand remanded to four days of police custody

Nepali Congress (NC) leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand, who was arrested in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam Wednesday morning, has been remanded to police custody for four days.

The Kathmandu District Court granted permission to the police to keep Khand in custody for four days for investigation.

Police arrested Khand without getting an arrest warrant from the court suspecting he could abscond like CPN-UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, who is fugitive after the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant in his name.

The police held discussion about whether to get the arrest warrant or not after concluding that Khand needs to be arrested in the scam. They then decided to arrest him by handing just an arrest memo from the police fearing he may abscond like Rayamajhi.

The police team then reached his residence with the arrest memo. Khand locked himself inside the house for a while after knowing that the team had arrived. Khand was taken to the Kathmandu Police Range in Teku. The police then took him to the Kathmandu District Court to seek his custody.