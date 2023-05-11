Deuba calls meeting of NC office-bearers

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called a meeting of the party’s office-bearers.

Deuba has called the office-bearers’ meeting for 5 PM Wednesday at his residence in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu to discuss contemporary political developments and the party’s internal issues.

Police arrested NC central member and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand together with his personal secretary Narendra KC from Khand’s residence at Chabahil in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Arzu Rana Deuba and Manju Khand -- both NC lawmakers and wives of NC President Deuba and NC leader Khand, respectively – have also been dragged into the scam as an audio recording claiming that money was paid to both of them in the scam has been made public.

Deuba also met past presidents of Nepal Tarun Dal earlier on Wednesday.