Oli, Dahal, Deuba meet even on Wednesday; Lekhak claims they discussed issues related to House

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have met at the Singha Durbar Wednesday afternoon.

Leaders of the three largest political parties talked for almost 90 minutes just hours after arrest of Nepali Congress (NC) leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam on Wednesday.

They discussed issues including the bills about the Constitutional Council, transitional justice, and money laundering among others, according to NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak who also attended the meeting.

“The main issue of today’s meeting was issues inside the House. Preparations are on for the budget. There is the issue of presenting the government’s policies and programs, the issue of appropriation bills will be completed today. The work of House will move forward after that. We focused on these all things,” Lekhak stated.

He claimed that the leaders did not discuss the issue of arrest of Khand in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam. Oli, who came out a little later, also concurred with Lekhak. “We talked about the issues that Mr Ramesh said,” Oli quipped.

Oli, Dahal and Deuba had talked for almost one and a half hours even on Tuesday and had not revealed what they discussed. Dahal’s secretariat, like Lekhak on Wednesday, had claimed that they discussed bills tabled in the House, and PM Dahal sought suggestions for the government’s policies and programs, and the budget even on Tuesday.