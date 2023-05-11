Innocent won't be punished, guilty not spared: Home Minister Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that no one involved in corruption will be spared.

Addressing a program organized in Kathmandu hours after arrest of Nepali Congress (NC) leader and former home minister Bal Krishna Khand in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam on Wednesday, Shrestha has stated that he would not step back from punishing those involved in corruption and taking commission.

He has added that there is no alternative to punishing the corrupt ones to create jobs for the three million Nepalis who are toiling in the Gulf states. “We have mainly raised the issue of taking action against corruption. No innocent ones need to be scared. No innocent will be dragged, and no guilty spared. We will not spare the guilty wherever they may go. This is our commitment.”