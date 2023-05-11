UML sets agendas for central committee meeting

CPN-UML has set 10 agendas for the upcoming central committee meeting.

The main opposition party’s secretariat meeting held at Chyasal Tuesday afternoon has set the agendas for the central committee meeting to be held from Thursday, according to UML Spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung.

He added that the party would support investigation as it complies with rules and laws when asked about discussion on UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamahi who is absconding after issue of arrest warrant in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

“This is not an issue that we should hold a long discussion or take a decision on. CPN-UML is a party that believes in rule of law. We will cooperate in process-based investigation as far as Comrade Top Bahadur Rayamajhi is concerned.”