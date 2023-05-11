2 more arrested in fake Bhutanese refugees case

Police have arrested two more persons in the fake Bhutanese refugees case.

Superintendent of Police Rabindra Regmi informed Setopati that a team from Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested two persons in connection with the scam on Tuesday.

The arrested are Ram Sharan KC and Govinda Chaudhary. They have been accused of acting as middlemen in the scam.

The arrest of KC and Chaudhary has taken the number of arrests in the case to 10.

Police have already arrested former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s security advisor Indrajit Rai, CPN-UML Secretary and lawmaker Top Bahadur Rayamajhi’s son Sandeep, Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhandari, Sagar Rai, Sandesh Sharma, and Tanka Kumar Gurung.

Meanwhile, UML Secretary Rayamajhi has been absconding after an arrest warrant was issued for him last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a team from the District Police Range, Kathmandu, reached his residence in Satdobato, Lalitpur, to conduct a search.

Police have issued a circular all across the country for his arrest. A team from Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has also been deployed to search for him as police suspect he may have fled to India.