Police are searching the house of CPN-UML Secretary and lawmaker Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, who has been absconding since an arrest warrant was issued for him in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam last Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, police reached Rayamajhi’s residence in Satdobato of Lalitpur on Tuesday. Karki said that search is underway.

The Kathmandu District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Rayamajhi over his alleged involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

The District Police Range, Kathmandu, has issued a circular across the country for his arrest.

A team of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has also been searching for him since Saturday as police suspect he may have fled to Lucknow, India. But his whereabouts are still unknown.

Rayamajhi was attending an event in Arghakhanchi when an arrest warrant was issued for him. He had said that he would return to Kathmandu and help the police with their investigation.

He had also said that he would contact the police and present himself in person at the District Police Range, but he has been out of contact ever since.

Police have so far arrested eight people in the case. Those arrested are Rayamajhi’s son Sandeep, Keshav Dula, Sanu Bhandari, Tek Narayan Pandey, Indrajit Rai, Sandesh Sharma, Sagar Rai and Tanka Kumar Gurung.