We're supporting Dahal govt for now: CK Raut

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut has said that the party will continue to support the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government for now.

“We have not withdrawn the support given to the government. We are, therefore, a ruling party,” Raut told Setopati on Sunday. “The party will soon decide about how long to continue the support for the government.”

The party had quit the government on March 31 before PM Dahal expanded the Cabinet. Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan had resigned from his post the same day as per the party’s decision.

Janamat Party had staked claims for the Ministry of Industry. Khan resigned after Janamat Party did not get the ministry in the sharing of ministries among ruling coalition partners.

The party has six House of Representatives (HoR) members.

It had fielded a separate candidate in the vice-presidential election against the common coalition candidate from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav despite being in the ruling coalition.

It had also fielded Shiva Chandra Kushwaha against common coalition candidate Upendra Yadav of JSP in the by-election held in Bara-2 that became vacant after Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected the vice-president.