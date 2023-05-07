Constitutional Council meeting called for Monday

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called meeting of the Constitutional Council for Monday.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday evening, according to Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar. “The meeting is said to be continuity of the previous meeting. Additional agenda has not been revealed,” Magar stated.

The Constitutional Council chaired by the prime minister (PM) includes chief justice (CJ), House speaker and deputy speaker, National Assembly chair and the main opposition leader.

PM Dahal has called the meeting after his meeting with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Saturday.

The meeting is expected to recommend the next chief justice (CJ). Acting CJ Hari Krishna Karki is currently the senior most justice in the Supreme Court (SC).

The CJ will have to be endorsed by the parliamentary hearing committee after being recommended by the Constitutional Council.