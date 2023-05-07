NC's Surendra Acharya appointed minister for women, children and senior citizens

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has appointed Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Surendra Acharya minister for women, children and senior citizens.

Portfolio of Janata Samajwadi Party (JDP) lawmaker Mahindra Raya Yadav, who was overseeing the ministry earlier, has also been changed, according to PM’s Communication Expert Manohari Timalsina. Yadav will now oversee the Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Acharya was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Kapilvastu-2. He will be sworn in later on Sunday.