RSP withdraws support from Dahal govt

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to withdraw the party’s support for the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government on Friday.

The party’s meeting on Friday has taken the decision to that regard, according to an RSP leader.

Prime Minister (PM) Dahal had proposed RSP President Rabi Lamichhane to join the government during their meeting on April 30. But the party had been complaining about removal of the issues included in the common minimum programs when RSP was in the government.

Rabi Lamichhane had been inducted as home minister on December 26, 2022. The party had sent three ministers including Lamichhane and a state minister to the Cabinet. It quit the government on February 5 following PM Dahal’s refusal to give it the Home Ministry after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he had not completed the process to reacquire his Nepali citizenship certificate that had become invalid after he acquired US citizenship. The party, however, had continued to provide support for the Dahal government.

Lamichhane has been reelected lawmaker in the by-election held in Chitwan-2 while the party added another seat to its 20 secured in November 2022 after its candidate Swarnim Wagle was elected from Tanahun-1 that became vacant following election of Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress as the president.