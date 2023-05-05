Those involved in fake Bhutanese refugees scam must be punished: NC

Nepali Congress (NC) has said that those involved in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam should be brought to book.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting of NC office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said that anyone involved in the scam must be punished.

“There are reports about such heinous crime. This is inhumane and criminal act. Investigations would reveal who are involved and how. But we want those who are involved in the criminal act be brought to the book. And they will be,” Mahat stated.

When asked about fugitive CPN-UML Secretary and former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Mahat, who is also the finance minister, said that the state mechanism anywhere cannot protect those involved in illegal activities, and that cannot even be imagined.

“Whoever has done wrong deeds, the wrong deeds must be brought to the fore. There is no question of saying this or that,” he quipped when asked what would happen if the investigations were to be directed even against NC.