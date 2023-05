CPN-UML has called its secretariat meeting for Tuesday.

Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of UML’s publicity department, informed that a secretariat meeting has been called for Tuesday, May 9 at the party headquarters in Lalitpur.

According to Rijal, the secretariat meeting will set the agenda for the upcoming central committee meeting.

The UML central committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Jhapa from May 12 to May 14. The meeting was earlier scheduled to begin on May 11.