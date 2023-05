The government has brought an ordinance to take action against loan sharks.

President Ram Chandra Paudel issued the ordinance sent by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The President’s Office informed that President Paudel issued the Ordinance to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to the Civil Code 2080.

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday had decided to send the ordinance to the president to solve problems of loan shark victims.

The government had also formed a commission to address the issue.