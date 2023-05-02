Upendra Yadav sworn in as lawmaker

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has been sworn in as lawmaker.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yadav amid a ceremony held at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

Yadav was elected as a member of the House of Representatives after winning the by-election held in the Bara-2 constituency on April 23. He secured 28,415 votes to beat Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party by 5,081 votes.

The Bara-2 constituency had fallen vacant after Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.

The JSP chairman had lost to Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut in the HoR constituency of Saptari-2 in the November 2022 general election.