President Paudel wishes to bear expenses for treatment in India himself

President Ram Chandra Paudel has said that he will bear the expenses incurred during his treatment in India himself.

Press Coordinator Khila Karki issuing a statement on Tuesday has said that President Paudel wishes to bear the expenses himself.

Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned on a regular Nepal Airlines flight Sunday night after completing his treatment.

Paudel was first taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after chest problems. Fluid from the left side of his lungs was extracted and sent for tests that day.

He was flown to India after the problems persisted.