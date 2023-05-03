Rabi Lamichhane reelected RSP parliamentary party leader

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been elected as the RSP parliamentary party leader again.

Lamichhane was elected unopposed as the parliamentary party leader during a meeting of the RSP parliamentary party held on Monday afternoon, an RSP lawmaker told Setopati.

The party’s central committee also held a meeting earlier in the day.

RSP Joint General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti said after the central committee meeting that the party’s support to the government continued and that the joint meeting scheduled for Friday would take the remaining decisions.

“It has been decided to conclude the discussion about government through Friday’s joint meeting,” Burlakoti said.

The central committee meeting also formed 36 different departments of the party.