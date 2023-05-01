RSP to decide about joining government on Friday

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) will decide only on Friday whether to join the current government or not.

Talking to journalists after the party’s central committee meeting held on Monday, RSP General Secretary Mukul Dhakal said that the party will decide about participation in the government on Friday.

During the central committee meeting held at the party office in Basundhara, RSP central members expressed their views on whether the party should join the government or not.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of joining the government if the party were to get the ministries it had been given previously and if Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal agreed to rewrite the government’s common minimum program.

Earlier, PM Dahal proposed during a meeting with RSP President Lamichhane on Sunday that RSP join the government.

Lamichhane in response said that the party was not in favor of immediately joining the government but he expressed interest regarding the ministries his party had previously been given.

He also showed interest about the removal of the issues included in the common minimum programs when RSP was in the government and told Dahal that many questions had been raised about the speed the government achieved until now and also about lack of completion of the Cabinet.