Nepal Police again writes to Parliament Secretariat about status of fugitive UML lawmaker Koiri

Nepal Police has written to the Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat informing that CPN-UML House of Representatives (HoR) member Laxmi Mahato Koiri has been absconding after being accused of murder.

DIG Tek Prasad Rai had written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on December 22, 2022 on behalf of the Nepal Police Headquarters informing that lawmaker Koiri is absconding but Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, who was elected to the post from UML, did not suspend Koiri.

The Nepal Police has again written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat informing about Koiri’s fugitive status. “A letter has been received addressing the speaker,” Federal Parliament Secretariat Spokesperson Ekram Giri told Setopati. “Text of the letter is similar to the previous letter.”

The new HoR regulations passed on April 2 has provision of suspending any fugitive lawmaker but Speaker Ghimire has yet to inform the House about Koiri’s suspension insisting that another letter should arrive after the new regulations came into force.

The Janakpur High Court had ordered Koiri be sent to custody for investigation in the case accusing him of encircling and thrashing Armed Police Force ASI Thaman BK to death on September 11, 2015. But he has been absconding.

The House meeting was adjourned for a while on Friday following protests by ruling lawmakers after Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire announced approval of leave of Koiri along with other lawmakers pointing that he was undergoing treatment.

Speaker Ghimire later agreed to do in accordance to the law in the new session of the House.