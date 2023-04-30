NC lawmaker Chandra Bhandari returns home after treatment in India

Nepali Congress lawmaker Chandra Bhandari has returned to Nepal after treatment in India.

Bhandari landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sunday evening.

Bhandari was treated for burn injuries at the National Burns Center in Mumbai for two and a half months.

Bhandari’s health has improved of late and he has started speaking and walking. He will undergo physiotherapy at home.

Bhandari and his 86-year-old mother Hari Kala were seriously injured in a fire caused by a gas leak at their rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, on the night of February 15. They were then taken to the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur for treatment.

Bhandari’s mother succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on February 16, while Bhandari was flown to India for further treatment the same day.