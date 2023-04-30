NBA launches agitation demanding appointment of chief justice (Pictures)

Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has launched an agitation with eight different demands from Sunday.

NBA has demanded that the chief justice be appointed without delay, the government fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, a meeting of the Constitutional Council be convened immediately, justices and judges be appointed in all the vacant positions in the Supreme Court and other courts as soon as possible, among others.

NBA has also expressed disagreement over the ranking of chief justice in the bill on order of precedence presented in the National Assembly. Stating that the chief justice has been moved down from fourth to fifth in the hierarchy in the bill, it has asked the government to rectify the ranking.

NBA General Secretary Anjita Khanal said that they will demonstrate with placards for a week from Sunday to put pressure on the government. She added that they will launch the next phase of their agitation if their demands are not met within that period.