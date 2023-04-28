House forms 10 thematic committees

The House of Representatives (HoR) has formed 10 thematic committees.

Members of the thematic committees were finalized on Friday, long after the House of Representatives Regulations were passed. Formation of the committees was delayed as parties represented in the House took a long time to submit the names of members for the committees.

The House committees provide necessary direction and suggestion to the government by monitoring and evaluating the government’s activities.

The thematic committees will now elect a chairperson within 15 days of holding their first meeting as per the HoR Regulations. The eldest member will head each committee until then.