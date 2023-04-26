Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has been elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the by-election in Bara-2.

As per the final results, the common candidate of ruling coalition has secured 28,415 votes to beat Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party by 5,081 votes. Kushwaha has received 23,334 votes.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML has finished third with 10,216 votes followed by Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party with 2,829 votes and Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party with 2,738 votes.

All the candidates apart from the top three have failed to secure 10 percent of votes to save their deposits.

The federal constituency became vacant after Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav of JSP was elected vice-president of the country.

The Bara-2 constituency comprises Mahagadhimai and Pachrauta municipalities; Suwarna, Devtal, and Karaiyamai rural municipalities; and ward no. 8 of Kolhabi Municipality.

A total of 68,887 votes were cast in Bara-2 in the by-election held on Sunday, .