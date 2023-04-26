Upendra Yadav increases lead again in Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has increased his lead again, albeit slightly, in the by-election in Bara-2 after vote counting of Pachrauta Municipality began.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 23,905 votes to take a lead of 2,878 votes over Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party. Kushwaha has received 21,027 votes so far.

Yadav had led by around 5,000 votes earlier in the day but Kushwaha had managed to narrow the gap to just over 2,600 by the time vote counting of Mahagadhimai Municipality was completed.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 7,386 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,743 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 2,648 votes.

The Bara-2 constituency comprises Mahagadhimai and Pachrauta municipalities; Suwarna, Devtal, and Karaiyamai rural municipalities; and ward no. 8 of Kolhabi Municipality.

Votes of Pachrauta Municipality are currently being counted, with vote counting of other areas already completed.

A total of 68,887 votes were cast in Bara-2—13,599 of them in Pachrauta—in the by-election held on Sunday, .