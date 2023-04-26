JSP Chair Upendra Yadav's lead in Bara-2 cut to 2,629

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav continues to lead the vote count in the by-election in Bara-2, but Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party has narrowed the gap to just over 2,600 votes.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 22,552 votes to take a lead of 2,629 votes over Kushwaha, who has received 19,924 votes so far. Yadav led by around 5,000 votes earlier in the day.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 6,501 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,681 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 2,615 votes.