Kushwaha narrows Yadav's lead in Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav continues to lead the vote count in the by-election in Bara-2, but Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party has narrowed the gap to 4,300 votes.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 18,496 votes to take a lead of 4,322 votes over Kushwaha, who has received 14,174 votes so far.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 5,514 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,196 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 2,000 votes.